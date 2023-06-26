| Hyderabad Five Held For Duping People By Posing As Bank Executives

Hyderabad: Five held for duping people by posing as bank executives

Cyberabad police on Monday arrested five persons who allegedly duped people by posing as bank executives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested five persons who allegedly duped people by posing as bank executives.

“The gang members purchased data of SBI credit card customers and made calls to them using some apps and collected the passwords and other details of the customers on pretext of providing loans. Using those details, the gang members made online purchases and later sold the products at half the price to persons known to them and collected money,” Cyberabad police said.

The police said the gang is involved in 1502 cases in the country including 23 cases in Cyberabad.