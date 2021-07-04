Hyderabad: Five taken into custody in kidnap case

Five persons were taken into custody by LB Nagar police for allegedly kidnapping a timber merchant, Arif

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were taken into custody by LB Nagar police for allegedly kidnapping a timber merchant on Friday night.

The victim, Arif runs a timber depot at LB Nagar since the last few years. On Friday evening, some persons had come to his store and allegedly kidnapped him. He was later released at Medchal from where the victim went to Nagpur, his native place.

On a complaint from a worker, the police booked a case and tracked down five persons who had kidnapped Arif and detained them.

On questioning the police came to know that there were some financial disputes between the suspects and Arif. Previously Arif had worked with the suspects.

The police are investigating the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .