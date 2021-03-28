Hyderabad: Flyovers to be closed on Sunday

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in an order said, for a smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety, flyovers will be closed after 10 pm

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: All flyovers in the city, except the Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar Houz, will remain closed in view of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ to be observed on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in an order said, for a smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety, flyovers will be closed after 10 pm. The Necklace Road too will be shut, he added.

This was done solely to avoid any untoward incidents, road crashes and for the safety of commuters, he said.

