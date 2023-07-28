Hyderabad: Follicular conjunctivitis on rise amid cold and wet weather

While there is no need for panic, senior public health officials have urged people to take proper precautions and in case they get infected, must diligently adhere to the prescribed treatment, he added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Prevailing inclement weather conditions have been creating ideal conditions for a surge in cases of pink eye i.e., follicular conjunctivitis.

Senior ophthalmologists from Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Friday said not only Telangana, but a nationwide rise in cases of conjunctivitis is being witnessed, largely due to cold and wet weather conditions.

In the month of July, the eye specialists at LVPEI have treated nearly 1, 000 patients with conjunctivitis in Telangana and Odisha. There are different types of conjunctivitis and eye specialists here are reporting ‘follicular conjunctivitis’, which is caused by a particular group of viruses like adenovirus.

“While follicular conjunctivitis can be uncomfortable, it is not typically vision-threatening, and most cases resolve without lasting effects,” says Dr Muralidhar Ramappa, Cornea Specialist, LVPEI.

However, timely treatment and proper care are crucial to prevent complications. It can affect individuals of all ages, but young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to this condition, he says.

The present weather conditions have increased humidity and dampness in the air, which are ideal for bacteria and viruses to thrive. As a result, the adenovirus is finding ideal conditions to proliferate and end-up infecting a large cross-section of population.

Basic precautions:

• Infected persons must isolate from other family members and community

• Frequent hand washing, avoid touching eyes frequently and sharing personal items

• Treatment will depend on the type and cause of the condition

• Supportive therapy, warm compresses, lubricating eye drops, analgesics

• Do not self medicate with antibiotics and steroids

Symptoms: Redness, Itching, Excessive eye discharge, sensitivity to light and in some cases, it can result in fever and mild throat pain

