Hyderabad: Four arrested for organising online cricket betting

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Two gangs involved in online cricket betting were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force on Saturday. The police seized Rs 54,000 and mobile phones from them. In the first case, the Task Force (North) caught three persons organising cricket betting in a house in Chilkalguda.

P Sai Prasad (25), Mohd Ziauddin (29) and Mohd Ismail (26) were organising online cricket betting and collecting money from punters across the city for the ongoing IPL matches. They were handed over to the Chilkalguda police for further action.

In the second case, the Task Force (West) caught one D Ramana who was organising cricket betting at Ameerpet. Ramana was previously arrested for organising gambling, the police said, adding that he was handed over to Punjagutta police for further action.

