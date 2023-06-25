Hyderabad: Four arrested in murder conspiracy case

The arrested persons including a juvenile conspired to kill a man on Saturday night. The police seized three sickles and knives.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police foiled a murder plan and arrested four persons including a juvenile who conspired to kill a man on Saturday night. The police seized three sickles, three knives, two bikes and cell phones, from them.

The arrested persons – Meer Ashfaq Ali alias Amer Khan (27) of Farooqnagar, Mohd Subhan Khan (19) of Kalapather and Mohammed Jameel Khan (19) of Saroornagar along with a juvenile, planned to kill a person Nazim alias Ishan. Three others Farhan, Imran and Chota Farhan who were also part of the gang are absconding.

“Amer and Nazim are co-brothers and have a running feud between them. A few months ago, Amer beat up Nazim over some petty family issue following which the latter was moving around defaming Amer publicly. Also, Amer’s wife was not keeping well and he suspected that Nazim had performed some black magic on his wife due to it she frequently was falling ill,” said DCP (south), P Sai Chaitanya.

On Friday, Amer gathered his friends and some others and conspired to kill Nazim. He arranged the sickles and knives from Nanded a few months ago and kept them at his house.

“On Friday evening, Amer along with six others carrying arms assembled near Zaitun Hotel at Falaknuma and were waiting for Nazim when on information, the Falaknuma police caught them and seized the weapons,” said the DCP.

The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.