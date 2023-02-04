Hyderabad: Four prostitution based websites removed

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has got removed four websites that were promoting and facilitating prostitution activity.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra said the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) which is spearheading the anti-human trafficking operations, came across the website and with the help of Telangana State Police Centre for Cyber Security (TSPCCS) staff, sent the requisitions.

“The companies who were hosting the websites were contacted and they took down the domains. Prostitution based websites will be monitored from time to time and legal action will be initiated against the culprits who are posting advertisements and maintaining the website,” he said.

Meanwhile the AHTU unit arrested two persons including an assistant film director for allegedly organizing prostitution. Mekala Akhil Kumar alias Ashwin alias James, a resident of Uppal and native of Khammam district were involved in several cases registered in the city. “He was maintaining around 60 WhatsApp groups and supplying the victims to his clients and getting a commission between 35 and 40 per cent,” said the police.

The other persons Suresh Bolna alias Karan of Banjara Hills and a native of Nellore district is working as assistant director in Tollywood and organizing prostitutions after procuring the victims from other States.

The police appealed to the public to pass on information about any illegal activities on Dial 100.