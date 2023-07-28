Hyderabad: Four sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for child marriage

Following a tip-off, the police team arrested them and booked a case against them under sections of POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced four persons to rigourous imprisonment for a period ranging from 20 years to two years in a child marriage case of a 14-year-old girl, booked in Chatrinaka in 2018.

The convicted persons are S.Sudhakar (22), his parents S.Jangaiah (45) and S.Sunitha (40) and A.Balaiah (33). All are residents of Jangammet in Falaknuma.

Police said the suspects who were aware of the fact that the girl was still a minor, had forcibly got her married to Sudhakar secretly.

While Sudhakar and his parents were sentenced to 20 years rigourous imprisonment along with fine of Rs.5,000, Balaiah was sentenced to a period of two years with a fine of Rs.5, 000.