Hyderabad: Four year-old boy drowns in water pit, dies

The victim M Siddu lived along with his family at an under-construction building in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A four year-old boy died after falling into a water filled pit at Jubilee Hills on Sunday afternoon.

The victim M Siddu lived along with his family at an under-construction building in Jubilee Hills. On Sunday around 12 noon, the boy came out of the room to play and went missing. The parents of the boy who are construction workers at the site searched for him and found the child drowned in a pit dug up for construction of a water sump.

“Rain water had accumulated in the open pit and the child fell into it. He died before help could reach him,” said G Shekar, sub inspector Jubilee Hills police station.

On a complaint from the parents of the boy, Jubilee Hills police registered a case and are investigating.

