Hyderabad: Four-year-old drowns in sump in Hayathnagar

According to the police, the boy, identified as Rizwan, is suspected to have been playing alone when he slipped and fell into the sump in his neighbourhood.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water sump while playing in front of his house at RK Nagar in Hayathnagar.

Family members, who realized that that he was missing, began searching in the surroundings and found his body in the sump.

The Hayathnagar police have booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

