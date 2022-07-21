Hyderabad: Fulfill your bridal needs at Hi Life

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Brides always have dreamy pictures of their wedding because it’s their attire that makes them look and feel out of the world. Well, it takes a lot of time and effort to curate bridal wear exclusively for each one of them. And that’s why Hi Life Bride’s is here to make it an effortless shopping experience with the most fashionable, upgraded and designer series of bridal jewellery, apparel, accessories and more.

Hi Life is bringing in the latest wedding vibe for the brides. Remarkably setting up their exclusive bridal range on showcase on July 22 and 23rd at HICC-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

At the launch, Sini Shetty, Miss India World 2022, was spotted checking out the latest collection along with many fashion enthusiasts and models.

Speaking on the occasion Aby P Dominic, MD and CEO of Hi Life exhibitions and chief organiser, said, “Hi Life Brides is the biggest of its kind exhibition which features very exclusive showcase of wedding, bridal fashion essentials, exotic jewellery and also fashion and lifestyle products.”