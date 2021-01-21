Hyderabad: G-CoT to hold ‘Kumbh Sandesh’ trip

Titled “Kumbh Sandesh – A major need for the globe”, the trip intends to spread the experiences and philosophies of the sages who attend the Kumbh Mela

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: Several city-based NGOs and social workers conducted a round-table conference on a trip ‘Kumbh Sandesh’ organised by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (G-CoT). Titled “Kumbh Sandesh – A major need for the globe”, this trip intends to spread the experiences and philosophies of the sages who attend the Kumbh Mela.

