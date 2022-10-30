Hyderabad: Gambling den raided at Saifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team along with the Saifabad police caught eight persons who were allegedly gambling on Saturday night. The police seized Rs. 30,840 and gambling cards from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team led by sub inspector, S Sai Kiran raided an Rs 5 meal Annapurna center and found the eight persons playing the cards and placing bets on the game.

On questioning, they allegedly admitted that they were using the spot for playing cards during late night regularly.

The Saifabad police booked a case against them.