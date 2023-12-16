Hyderabad: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized, two nabbed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly transporting ganja were arrested by the Jeedimetla police with the assistance of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Balanagar) on Saturday. The police seized 400 kg of the contraband, a truck, and two mobile phones all worth Rs. 1 crore from them.

The arrested persons were Bablu Khare (23), truck driver, and Govind Patidar (42), farmer, both natives of Madhya Pradesh. Two others – Bablu of Odhisa who supplied the contraband and Aravind of Maharashtra, receiver of the consignment went absconding.

According to the police, Khare and Govind, worked for Bablu and on his instructions purchased ganja and supplying to different persons across the country.

“On Thursday, Bablu asked Khare and Govind to supply ganja to Aravind of Maharashtra. Khare and Govind loaded the ganja consignment and concealed with small saplings and were on way to deliver it when the police caught them,” said DCP SOT, M A Rasheed.

A case is registered at the Jeedimetla police station under NDPS Act. Both the arrested persons are remanded while efforts are on to nab Bablu and Aravind, who are absconding.