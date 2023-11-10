Hyderabad: General Observer reviewed arrangements for polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: General Observer for Charminar and Chandrayangutta assembly constituencies Sameer Varma on Friday inspected the arrangements for upcoming elections at the GHMC headquarters.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose briefed him about the check posts set up across the city and explained that Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams were being monitored through GPS systems in vehicles.

He mentioned that Suvidha, MCC Control Room, and Command Control Room were working in tandem and that the election-related permits were being processed quickly. Liquor shops and Distribution and Reception Centres (DRCs) were also being monitored through CC cameras.

Along with Varma who appreciated the modern monitoring system, seven other senior officers appointed as General Observers to the Hyderabad district reached the city on Friday.