Hyderabad: GHMC sweeper dies after being hit by bus

The woman was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to a private college hit her at a high speed. The woman fell on the roadside and died on the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A GHMC sweeper died after a bus hit her at Ramkote in the city on Monday morning.

The woman was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to a private college hit her at a high speed. The woman fell on the roadside and died on the spot.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary.

A case is registered against the bus driver.