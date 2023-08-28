Hyderabad: GHMC sweeper dies after being hit by bus

The woman was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to a private college hit her at a high speed. The woman fell on the roadside and died on the spot
Hyderabad: A GHMC sweeper died after a bus hit her at Ramkote in the city on Monday morning.
The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary.
A case is registered against the bus driver.