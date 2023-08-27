Sunday, Aug 27, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Police Raids Gambling Den In Bowenpally Arrests Eight Persons

Police raids gambling den in Bowenpally; eight arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sun - 27 August 23
Police raids gambling den in Bowenpally; eight arrested
Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

Hyderabad: Eight persons who were allegedly gambling at a house in Bowenpally were caught by the police on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

The police seized Rs 36,990 in cash and playing cards from them. The eight persons along with the property were handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further action.

 

Related News

Latest News