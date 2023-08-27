Police raids gambling den in Bowenpally; eight arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team raided the house at Mallikarjuna colony in Bowenpally and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Eight persons who were allegedly gambling at a house in Bowenpally were caught by the police on Saturday night.

The police seized Rs 36,990 in cash and playing cards from them. The eight persons along with the property were handed over to the Bowenpally police station for further action.