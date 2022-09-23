Hyderabad-Goa drug case kingpin nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Representational image) The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Osmania University Police on Friday announced the arrest of John Stephen D’Souza, the kingpin in the Hyderabad-Goa drug racket which was busted last month.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Osmania University Police on Friday announced the arrest of John Stephen D’Souza, the kingpin in the Hyderabad-Goa drug racket which was busted last month.

D’Souza alias Steve (60), owned Hill Top pub in Goa is a resident of Vagator area near Anjuna beach in Goa. East Zone DCP Sunil Dutt said investigation revealed that Steve had been selling psychotropic substances to about 600 consumers. While some procured for their self-consumption, others sold them to others for higher rates.

“Of the 600 consumers’ list, as of now 166 consumers have been identified and others are yet to be identified, tracked and nabbed,” the DCP said.

Steve, who has been running the pub since 1983, organised music parties in his pub and mostly attracted foreign tourists. These parties were used to supply narcotics to his customers.

“He also organises Friday market or the Goa Bazaar in his premises where tourists, customers visit and purchase items. During peak tourist season he organises techno music parties with an entry fee between Rs.3,000 to Rs. 5,000 per person,” Sunil Dutt said.

Based on the confession of the drug peddlers who were previously arrested in the case, a special team went to Goa and with the assistance of Goa Police traced and nabbed D’Souza.

The Hyderabad Police urged citizens, particularly youth and students not to fall prey to drugs. Any information regarding drugs can be passed on to Phone No. 8712661601.