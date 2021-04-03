Hyderabad Golf League: Swans top and move into semis

Team Swans will be playing against Villaggio Highlanders and Markenzo Fairways will play against Civet Rangers, in the semis.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Team Swans dominated the round 6 of the Hyderabad Premier Golf League played on Saturday at the Hyderabad Golf Club. It was a close finish before the Swans took flight and made it to the top of the leaderboard to play the semifinals.

The top 4 teams were Team Swans with a consolidated total of 1005.25 points. Markenzo Fairways kept up their performance finishing second with 1002.88 points. Civet Rangers with 995.75 points and Villaggio Highlanders with 992.62 points finished in the top four to play in the Semi-finals.

In the semis to be played on 9th April at the Boulder Hills Golf Club, Team Swans will be playing against Villaggio Highlanders and Markenzo Fairways will play against Civet Rangers.

Individual Play on Saturday: 1 R. Siva Kumar of Team Swans – 40.75 points, 2. Akram Khan of Kings Warrior – 39.5 points, 3. Sameer Mahindra of Villaggio Highlanders – 39 points, 4. Jassi Birgi of Synthokem Swing Kings – 39 points, 5. Ranganath Maramraju of Civet Rangers – 38.75 points.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .