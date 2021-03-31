Golf: Swans take over the greens

The alternate shots format played today saw two pairs from Team Swans finish in the top ten.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: It was a day when the Swans took over the greens at the Boulder Hill Golf Club. The alternate shots format played today saw two pairs from Team Swans finish in the top ten. Shiv Kumar/Brahmanandam and Rimpal Chawla/Narahari Verma finished 5th and 9th respectively taking their team to the top with a total of 99.25 points.

Civet Rangers finished second with 99.13 points followed by Centro Eagle Hunters (98.83 points). King’s Warriors (95.38 points) and Markenzo Fairways (93.38 points) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Round 5 of the ongoing Hyderabad Premier Golf League.

Today’s alternate shots top performers: 1. G.L. Siva Reddy/Vijayanand Reddy (Civet Rangers) – 37.13 pts, SK Abdul Pasha/Madhav Kota (Origins) – 36.5 pts, 3. Vasu Merugu/Naveen Gullapalli (Lebonel) – 35.88 pts, 4. Raghavendra Rao/Agastya Reddy (Centro Eagle Hunters) – 35 points, 5. Shiv Kumar Rachakonda/Bhramanandam (Swans) – 34.5 points,

At the end of the 18th hole and round 5, the Team Origins still dominate the leaderboard with a consolidated score of 793.14 points.

