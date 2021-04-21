Hyderabad: GST official detained in DA case

Gandhi, who investigated several high profile multi-crore scams, allegedly failed to appear for questioning, the officer said.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained the suspended Central GST Assistant Commissioner Sreenivasa Gandhi Bollineni in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case booked against him. “We detained Gandhi in a DA case as he was not cooperating despite several notices issued by the CBI,” an official said.

Gandhi, who investigated several high profile multi-crore scams, allegedly failed to appear for questioning, the officer said. Gandhi was also part of the team that probed the quid pro quo case registered against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s and a fraud case booked against former Union Minister from AP. Gandhi served as an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and probed a fraud case booked against the city-based jewellers after demonetization.