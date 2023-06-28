Hyderabad: Gujarat ATS conducts searches for second consecutive day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:33 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for the second consecutive day conducted searches in the city on Wednesday, at coaching centers in Ameerpet as part of an investigation into a terror case related to the banned Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The searches were conducted following the questioning of four persons including an 18-year-old who was detained on Tuesday.

The ATS took into custody two persons from Srinagar Colony of NTPC on Tuesday evening. Mohammed Javed (46) and his daughter Khadija (20) were reportedly taken into custody by the ATS and shifted to Hyderabad.

The father-daughter duo are residents of Tolichowki in Hyderabad and had come to their relatives’home in NTPC few days ago to celebrate Bakrid.

However, the Hyderabad police said they have no information on the searches conducted by the ATS.

