Gujarat ATS takes two from Tolichowki into custody from Peddapalli

27 June 23

Peddapalli: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has reportedly taken two persons into custody from Srinagar Colony of NTPC on Tuesday evening.

Mohammed Javed (46) and his daughter Khadija (20) were reportedly taken into custody by the ATS and shifted to Hyderabad. Residents of Tolichowki in Hyderabad, they had come to their relative’s home in NTPC four days ago.

Police sources said as part of their investigation, the Gujarat ATS had on Tuesday conducted a search in a house in Tolichowki.

As Javed and Khadija were not present there, the ATS enquired about their whereabouts and on coming to know that they were in the Ramagundam coal belt area, they reached there and took them into custody. The ATS took the help of the local police as well to trace them.

