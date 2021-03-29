Hyderabad: Haleem sale begins at Cafe 555

According to the eatery owners, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, a complete no mask no haleem policy is being ensured at Cafe 555

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: The season’s flavour, haleem, is here. Actress Mannara Chopra on Monday launched the dish from popular haleem maker Cafe 555.

According to the eatery owners, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, a complete no mask no haleem policy is being ensured at Cafe 555. The restaurant where the haleem is being made and delivered is being sanitized six times a day, and temperature checks are done regularly for the cook, helpers, delivery guys and complete hotel staff, they said.

A single haleem pack is available at Rs 200, couple pack (two haleem) at Rs 400, party pack (three haleem) at Rs 600, family pack (four haleem) at Rs 800, jumbo pack (seven haleem) at Rs 1,400 and supreme pack (11 haleem) at Rs 2,000. Special haleem topped with boiled eggs and chicken 65 is also available at a special rate in Cafe 555.

Ali Rez, MD at Cafe 555 said, “Haleem is a word synonymous with Cafe 555. Our haleem is prepared by maintaining all hygiene and with authentic and high quality spices, high standard sunflower oil, high quality meat, 100 percent pure desi ghee and more.” The Cafe 555 haleem will be available till May 20, from noon till late into the night, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .