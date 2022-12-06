Hyderabad: HAP Cup to be held at LB Stadium from December 8

HAP Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments being organised for the physically challenged and differently-abled professional players in India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The International Celebrity Cricket League (ICCL), Australia, in association with Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) is going to conduct the 3rd HAP Cup-2022 Cricket Tournament at the L B Stadium from December 8 to 11.

The HAP Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments being organised for the physically challenged and differently-abled professional players in India. Four teams – Harley XI, Anand XI, Ravi XI and Praveen XI – will compete for the top honours. A celebrity exhibition match will be conducted on December 11.

