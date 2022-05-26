| Hyderabad Have A Day Out With Your Furry Friends At Pet O Fest

Hyderabad: Have a day-out with your furry friends at ‘Pet O’ fest’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Tired of the summer heat and routine work? Looking for a place to have a fun-filled day-out with your furry friends? Well, you just found one.

Woofing tales, a pet supplies company is organising its first ever pet flea-market called ‘Pet O’ Fest’ for you and your four-legged friends on May 29. The fest will be hosted at Phoenix arena, Hitec City, from 10 am to 10 pm.

The festival includes grooming sessions, ball pit, pool party for your pets, photo booths, IPL screening along with pets, agility arena, pet stalls, food and drinks stalls for humans and many more.

Raviesha Pradeep, the founder of Woofing Tales and the event’s host, is makes safe Ayurvedic products for pets, which can be accessed at the festival.

Open to all ages, the ticket costs Rs 100 on Insider website and Rs 200 on the spot. For further queries, contact: 9959200200.

