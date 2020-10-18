Hyderabad: Heavy rains overnight leave several colonies inundated

In a few pockets the water levels rose high and several vehicles were washed away along with gushing waters. Fortunately, so far there were no complaints of people missing or building collapses reported.

By | Published: 9:21 am

Hyderabad: Several colonies in the older parts of the city were inundated following heavy rains on Sunday night. The most affected areas are Omer colony, Hafeezbabanagar C Block, Gulshan Iqbal colony and Lalithabagh due to heavy discharge of rain water from Gurram Cheruvu tank located at Balapur. The irrigation authorities had dug up a channel on the road for discharge of water from the Gurram Cheruvu two days ago following heavy outflow from the tank.

The GHMC authorities and NDRF team swung into action and are rescuing people trapped inside the buildings, in boats. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other higher officials of the GHMC are on the spot.

Meanwhile the Al Jubail colony was once again flooded on Sunday night. As a local measure the residents of Al Jubail colony and its surroundings had left for safer places in the evening following a rainfall alert. The GHMC DRF teams and the local youth once again swung into action and are trying to clear the water channels for smooth discharge of water into the nala.

Traffic movement was affected at the Moosarambagh Bridge after water stagnation following heavy rains. On the other hand with the HMWS&SB releasing water from Himayatsagar the areas along the river Musi were flooded.

