Hyderabad: Hi-Life set to showcase its creative collection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Hi-Life Exhibition is set for yet another thrilling outing in Hyderabad as it brings an exciting showcase of fashion, glamour, style and luxury. The three day exhibition will be organised from April 23 to 25 at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

Hi-Life Exhibition, known for its exquisite festive, lifestyle and wedding wear, is one of the most famous and loved exhibition brands that cater to clientele looking their festive and wedding shopping needs. This time, Hi-Life will showcase an appealing collection of creative fashion wear, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

The biggest-of-its-kind fashion and lifestyle exhibition, its top fashion labels, designers and artistic collection make it a must-visit expo for the shoppers. Top models and fashion lovers graced the Hi-Life exhibition’s poster unveiling event recently.