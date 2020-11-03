Hyderabad: HITAM join hands with Smartron EDS

According to a press release, the MoU will ensure building of a scientific temper and critical analytical prowess among budding graduates from HITAM

Hyderabad: HITAM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smartron EDS, an initiative on a critical mission of “aggregation” and “acceleration” of innovation on the back of the IoT wave, to groom and sharpen skills of students to be industry ready.

According to a press release, the MoU will ensure building of a scientific temper and critical analytical prowess among budding graduates from HITAM.

As part of the agreement, Smartron EDS will facilitate effective utilisation of the intellectual capabilities of the faculty at HITAM, by streamlining and developing suitable teaching and training protocols and align them to be in sync with the needs of the new age industry.

