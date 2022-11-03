Hyderabad: Hitwicket raises Rs 24 crore; launches ‘Hitwicket Superstars’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

From L to R - Keerti Singh, Co-founder, Hitwicket, Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary - Govt of Telangana & Kashyap Reddy, Co-founder, Hitwicket.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered Hitwicket, a multiplayer cricket gaming app, launched ‘Hitwicket Superstars’ that allows gamers don the hat of a team manager. The company also announced that it had raised $ 3 million (about Rs 24.3 crore) funding from Prime Venture Partners.

Hitwicket, founded by Keerti Singh and Kashyap Reddy, will use the fresh funds to add more features that revolve around multiplayer access. Hitwicket has over three million gamers across 100 countries with more than 30% users from outside India. It logs 1.3 million minutes of game play each day, with an average user session lasting 45 minutes. About 17% of Hitwicket gamers are women. The game is available for a free download across all app stores.

According to a report by KPMG, India’s gaming industry is expected to triple in value and reach $3.9 billion by 2025. Additionally, the total number of online gamers in India has grown to 390 million in 2021, as per a report by EY and FICCI, with an estimation that the number of gamers is expected to cross 450 million by 2023, the company said.

“It is amazing to see a vibrant gaming ecosystem evolving in Telangana. With the phenomenal talent in India and the booming startup sector, the time is ripe for the country to lead the way in building games for a global audience. The gaming industry has the potential to be a huge source for employment and education and I am proud to see companies in Telangana leading the way. Hitwicket is an example of technology and innovation coming together to give the world one of the biggest strategy games in cricket, built in India for India and the world,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“India is witnessing a massive growth in the gaming industry. Users between the ages of 20 and 40 form the bedrock of gaming and e-sports communities worldwide and India is one of the most interesting global gaming markets,” said Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.