Hyderabad: HMRL announces winners of Metro Suvarna Offer 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Winners of the lucky draw under Metro Suvarna Offer 2022 were presented prizes by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) at an event held at Ameerpet Metro Station.

The winners included T. Kasi Reddy (air-conditioner), G. Lakshminarayana (television set), P. Shawanth Shekhar (washing machine), S. Sridhar Reddy (refrigerator) and P. Ramya (microwave oven), according to a press release.

Metro Suvarna Offer and Monthly Lucky Draws are some of the popular marketing engagement activities conducted by L&TMRHL towards enhancing passenger engagement and ridership.