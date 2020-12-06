Hyderabad: Honour for GITAM School of Pharmacy

Has been recognised as one of the 25 must watch Pharmacy colleges in India by Higher Education Digest, India Edition, a digital magazine published by Connecta Innovation Private Limited

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad, has been recognised as one of the 25 must watch Pharmacy colleges in India by Higher Education Digest, India Edition, a digital magazine published by Connecta Innovation Private Limited. It was awarded a certificate of excellence in this regard.

“The recognition is due to the state-of-art infrastructural facilities and the best academic practices followed. The efforts undertaken to provide proper training on usage of online resources and virtual classes to enhance the knowledge and skills of students along with the completion of curricular requirements have been highly appreciated,” Prof G S Kumar, Principal, said in a press release.

