Hyderabad hosts captivating art & design fair Artix 2.0

The Artix event, which was inaugurated by entrepreneur Pinky Reddy, fashion designer and politician Shaina NC, sculpture Ravinder Reddy, and art collector Anju poddar, and businesswoman Priya Paul, revitalized the essence of art by transforming hotel rooms' floors and walls and repurposing spaces into a captivating art fair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: The sequel to India’s pioneering travel Hotel Art Fair, Artix 2.0, which was held in Hyderabad between March 16 and 17, captivated art and culture enthusiasts during its debut, celebrating art, culture, and aesthetics, while serving as a platform for exquisite design collectibles.

Each room was meticulously converted into exclusive art salons and galleries, showcasing a curated collection of artwork, live installations, textile art, and opportunities for interaction with influential creative minds, according to a press release.

The founders of Artix including Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan said that similar events will be organised at Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata.