Hyderabad: Huge relief for Guru Nanak University, Sreenidhi University students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) provided huge relief to students who enrolled at Guru Nanak University and Sreenidhi University, which are yet to get their private university recognition.

Safeguarding students’ academic interests, a TSCHE’s expert committee has spelled out modalities for accommodating students of these two unrecognized universities.

According to modalities, 1,255 engineering students in Guru Nanak University (Un-recognised) are to be accommodated in its engineering college against existing vacancies of 2022-23. This should be with a proportionate reduction in the management quota admissions in two academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Thus, there will be no management quota.

After the State Cabinet approval of private university recognition to these universities followed by the passing of private universities bill in the State Assembly in September last, these two universities admitted students in different courses. However, the bill is yet to receive a nod from the Governor.

As the universities were yet to receive recognition, an expert committee which recently met under TSCHE Chairmanship Prof. R Limbadri formulated modalities and sent them to the Higher Education department for issuance of orders.

As for unauthorized MBA admissions, the committee wanted Guru Nanak University to reduce management quota admissions in the college for the academic year 2023-24 and accommodate 47 students. However, 178 MCA students and 94 BCA students admitted to the university will be accommodated in Osmania University and JNTU-Hyderabad constituent colleges.

Students admitted to other than engineering, MBA, MCA and BCA will be shifted to private universities – Malla Reddy, Anurag University or any other university after parent’s and admitting university concerned consent. However, the fee originally fixed by Guru Nanak University should be paid by students for the rest of the study period.

As for Sreenidhi University (Un-recognised), 291 students admitted in Computer Science Engineering course will be accommodated in the existing engineering programme of the college with reduction of management quota for 2023-24.