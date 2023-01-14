Hyderabad: Huge rush continues at Panthangi toll plaza

The total number of vehicles passed on Panthangi toll gate on Thursday was 56,595 while on Friday, the number rose to 67,577. At Bibinagar toll gate, a total of 25,231 vehicles moved towards their destinations.

05:11 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic continues be witnessed at the Panthangi and Bibinagar toll gates with families in large numbers heading to their native places for Sankranti festival.

The traffic police said heavy passenger rush was witnessed at the Vijayawada bus-stand at LB Nagar and heavy vehicle flow was noticed at Panthangi toll gate between 10 pm and 1 am. Special teams of Traffic police and RTC were on the ground to regulate the traffic particularly in the night.

The police requested the passengers to wait for buses at provided shelters only and not stand on the roads to avoid untoward incident. Passengers were also advised not to travel in unauthorized vehicles. DCP Traffic Rachakonda, D Srinivas asked the drivers to check the condition of their automobiles before moving on to the road.