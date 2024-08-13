Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School takes a stand against ragging

Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad, organized a rally and skit performance to raise awareness about the evils of ragging and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity among students.

The event, attended by students, faculty, and staff, aimed to emphasize the importance of creating a ragging-free environment in educational institutions. The skit performed by students highlighted the physical and emotional trauma caused by ragging and the need to say no to such practices.

Prof. Ravishekhar Raju, Director, ICFAI Law School, and Prof. Pratap Reddy, Dean, ICFAI Law School, addressed the gathering, reiterating the institution’s commitment to preventing ragging and promoting a safe and supportive environment for all students.

“Ragging is a criminal offense, and we will not tolerate it in our institution,” added Dr. A. Arun Kumar, Assistant Dean, Student Activities. Dr. Durga Prasad, Prof. Akbar Khan, Dr. Renubala, Dr. Gowri Channel, Dr. Arpita Chakraborty and Dr. Kesari were present in the event. ‎