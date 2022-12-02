Hyderabad: IMFS signs MoU with NNRG

The agreement was signed by NNRG Director CV Krishna Reddy and IMFS Director V Ajaya Kumar in the presence of NNRG Training and Placement Officer K Sreekanth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Nalla Narasimha Reddy Education Society’s Group of Institutions – Integrated Campus (Autonomous) on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMFS, an overseas education consultancy, to provide the entire range of services for students of NNRG intending to study abroad.

In recent years the number of students wanting to go abroad for higher studies has been steadily increasing from the NNRG Integrated Campus comprising engineering, pharmacy and management colleges, a press release said. The management wanted to provide in-house facilities for guiding the students in a proper manner and entered into a MoU with IMFS for providing the same.

The NNRG has crossed two years of autonomy and is accredited by NAAC A grade besides accredited by the NBA. The IMFS has helped more than 55,000 students gain admission to some of the best universities across the globe, the press release added.