Telangana: Pocharam dam is overflowing

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 02:39 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Medak: Pocharam Dam, built across Aleru stream on the borders of Kamareddy and Medak districts, have begun to overflow following the incessant rains for the last four days.

Despite the gates being opened, water is overflowing from Friday morning.

The project storage capacity is 1.82TMCft. It was built by Nizam in 1922 to meet the irrigation needs of Yellareddy and Nagireddypet Mandals of Kamareddy district and Havelighanpur Mandal in Medak district.

The project attracts a huge number of tourists from Hyderabad and neighbouring district during the rainy season.