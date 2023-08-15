| Hyderabad Independence Day Turns Out To Be Occasion For Politicians To Strike Rapport With People

Though political parties are yet to finalise the list of candidates in the fray, many aspirants made the most of the Independence Day celebrations

Updated On - 06:57 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The Independence Day celebrations turned out to be a good occasion strike a chord with the people for many political leaders, who were aspiring for tickets for the next Assembly elections.

Though political parties are yet to finalise the list of candidates in the fray, many aspirants made the most of the Independence Day celebrations. They put up colourful banners, hoardings and other paraphernalia promoting themselves in different colonies across the city.

Cutting across party lines, many candidates organized bike rallies, decked up the streets with attractive posters, besides distributing food packets to the poor. Apart from aspiring candidates from leading political parties, independent candidates too did lag behind in striking a rapport with residents as part of the celebrations.

For instance, the Yousufguda junction was all decked up with colourful banners, tricolor buntings and huge posters and flexis of candidates from different parties. This phenomenon was witnessed in other constituencies, including Sanathnagar, Uppal, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and Musheerabad.

At Begum Bazar under Goshamahal constituency, a rally was organized with a huge tricolour measuring over 250 metres. Similarly at other places, supporters were seen sporting t-shirts with tri colour themes and images of their leaders extending Independence Day wishes. Vehicles, especially open top jeeps, were also decorated with buntings and posters of aspiring candidates.

