Hyderabad: India-England Test match ticket sale from January 18

The tickets will be sold online on the Paytm Insider App from January 18 onwards. The remaining tickets will be sold online and also offline at the Gymkhana from January 22

14 January 2024

Hyderabad: The ticket sale for the upcoming India-England first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, scheduled to begin from January 25, will begin from January 18, said Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshanapally Jaganmohan Rao.

“The tickets will be sold online on the Paytm Insider App from January 18 onwards. The remaining tickets will be sold online and also offline at the Gymkhana from January 22. Those who have booked tickets online will have to show any government identity card and redeem the tickets from 22nd at Gymkhana HCA stadium,” Jaganmohan added.

Indian Armed Forces personnel who are working in Telangana will be allowed to watch the match on Republic Day (26th) for free. Interested Jawans are advised to send e-mails with a letter signed by their Head of Department and the details of family members to HCA CEO before January 18.

For school students who are invited for the Test match will be allotted 25,000 complimentary passes for 5 days. Jagan Mohan Rao said, “5,000 per day, totally 25,000 complimentary passes for 5 days have been allotted to the school students and will be provided free food and drinking water.”

HCA has received applications from more than 300 schools across Telangana. “Schools should send complete details including name and class of their students” he said.

Details of ticket prices: 1. North Pavilion (Terrace) Rs 200-Rs 600, 2. South Pavilion (Terrace) Rs 200-Rs 600, 3. South Pavilion (Ground Floor) Rs 1,250 – Rs 3,750, 6. South Pavilion (First Floor) Rs 1,250 -Rs 3,750, 7. North Pavilion Corporate Box (Hospitality) Rs 3,000- Rs 12,000, 12. South Pavilion Corporate Box (Hospitality) Rs. 4,000 – Rs. 16,000.