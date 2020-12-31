Hyderabad: Inner Wheel Club adopts white peacock at Nehru zoo

Vandana Jain said she was impressed by the way the animals were taken care of at the city zoo which she descirbed as one of the best zoos in the world

Hyderabad: A white peacock was adopted for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday by Vandana Jain, president, Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad, Dist 315 along with other members of the club.

A cheque for Rs 30,000 was paid towards adoption of the white peacock to N Kshitija, zoo curator who thanked the club for showing keen interest in adopting the bird for the fifth consecutive year thereby strengthening wildlife conservation programme in the zoo. She also appealed to the citizens to come forward and adopt animals in the zoo.

Vandana Jain said she was impressed by the way the animals were taken care of at the city zoo which she descirbed as one of the best zoos in the world.

