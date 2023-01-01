Electric snare for wild animals kills Intermediate student in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An intermediate student was electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electric snare set for hunting wild animals on the forest fringes in Pardhanguda village of Kaghaznagar on Saturday night.

Kaghaznagar Rural police said Ade Vishnu (18) from Kosini village in Kaghaznagar mandal was found dead. He had gone to guard cotton crop on Saturday night and was returning home at the time of the mishap. He and his friends reportedly celebrated New Year in his agricultural field.

Police shifted the body to Sirpur (T) government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, 10 cases of attempt to murder were already booked against wildlife hunters in the district this fortnight. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar warned stringent action would be taken against those who set the snares.