Hyderabad: Interviews for US B1/B2 visas to begin in September

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Interviews for US B1/B2 visas for the first time applicants will begin in September this year.

“First-Time Tourist B1/B2 Visas: In September 2022, we will begin interviewing B1/B2 first time applicants again-this is the last category to reopen.

We will start booking those appointments in the coming weeks-plan flexibly as they will go fast.

We will add more appointments on a rolling basis,” the US Consulate General Hyderabad tweeted on Wednesday.

