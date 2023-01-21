Hyderabad: IPS probationers visit Integrated Command Control Centre

Anand asked the probationers to keep pace with the developments in the world of cybercrime and the threat of narcotics to our future generation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Around 195 IPS probationers of the 74 Regular Recruit (RR) batch on Saturday visited the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand briefed the visiting probationers about the engineering features of the building and given an overview of the technology fusion centre, crisis management centre, CCTVs and analytics features of the Command Control Centre. The trainees also got an exposure to police operations, technical, administrative and other coordination aspects.

Also Read Integrated Command and Control Centre a facility of international standards: CM KCR

The concept of war room, integration of IT applications and how government agencies work in tandem to deliver public service and offer swift response during calamities was also described.

Anand also explained the history of city police, ‘kotwal system’ since 1847, and the challenges faced by Hyderabad City Police and outlined the importance of adapting IT technologies in policing. He also pointed out how the State government has paid special attention to law and order. Novel initiatives such as H-NEW, SMASH, Operation “ROPE”, Bharosa, too were explained to the probationers.

Anand asked the probationers to keep pace with the developments in the world of cybercrime and the threat of narcotics to our future generation.“The overall impact of the TSPICCC, the Chief Minister’s brainchild, is being realised across multiple facets of policing, internal security, crisis management and urban development.” he added.