Hyderabad: JBS Picket stop for e-buses in neglect

With no upkeep at all, the condition of the bus stop is such that passengers have no choice except to sit on rusted benches and bear the stench from the dirty surroundings.

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Even as bus services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are receiving an encouraging response from the public despite the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the bus stops are suffering from sheer negligence, forcing passengers to stand on the road while waiting for a bus.

One such stop is the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) Picket stop for electric buses. With no upkeep at all, the condition of the bus stop is such that passengers have no choice except to sit on rusted benches and bear the stench from the dirty surroundings.

The TSRTC has around 40 electric vehicles as airport liner buses and those who have used these have always responded with positive feedback. However, the same is not the case with the boarding points for these buses.

“The TSRTC has purchased buses which are of the highest standards and the kind of buses one can see in other countries. But the boarding point for these buses, especially at JBS Picket is in a pathetic condition,” says Abhilash, a passenger.

It is not just the stink or lack of upkeep. Those travelling to airports usually have luggage with them, and with the boarding points being filthy and muddy, they are forced to stand holding the heavy luggage for long periods.

“Needless to say how horrible this is on a rainy day or a hot day. There is no proper shelter for passengers. The stench is horrible due to public urination and not to forget the mosquitoes,” he says. Despite lodging several complaints, the officials concerned have not responded, allege passengers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .