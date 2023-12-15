Hyderabad’s biggest outlet mall ‘Value Zone Hyper Mart’ inaugurated

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Billed as Hyderabad’s first and biggest outlet mall, the Value Zone Hyper Mart, Patancheru, was inaugurated on Friday by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The Value Zone Hyper Mart, which promises to offer up to 70 percent off on over 2 lakh products including fashion products, groceries, footwear, luggage, furnishing, stationary, mobile accessories etc, all through the year, is being promoted by P. Venkateswarlu, S. Rajamouli, T. Prasad Rao, and late P. Satyanarayana, according to a press release. Located at Patancheru, shoppers can devote an entire day checking out discounted branded goods and experience food and other fun activities at the mall.

The Directors of Value Zone Hyper Mart have said that the response in Hyderabad has been very good. Suresh Seerna, Director said “Value Zone will meet the needs of customers who are increasingly seeking newer shopping formats and greater value for their spending.”

Another Director, PVS Abhinay said that the new facility is a family shopping destination like no other in Hyderabad. T Keshav Gupta, Director, said Value Zone is a shopper’s paradise while another Director, T Rakesh added, “To make the shopping experience unparalleled and unique, we have put the needs of our customers first”.