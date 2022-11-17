Hyderabad: KL University launches community service program

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

As part of the EPICS initiative, a total of 650 KL University students from the B.Tech discipline were segregated into 85 teams to engage with the local community through in-person visits to nearby villages to identify the local communities’ problems across different domains. As part of the EPICS initiative, a total of 650 KL University students from the B.Tech discipline were segregated into 85 teams to engage with the local community through in-person visits to nearby villages to identify the local communities’ problems across different domains.

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University has launched its community service program ‘Engineering Projects in Community Service (EPICS)’ at its Hyderabad branch in partnership with Purdue University, following the signing of a MoU between the two reputed education hubs.

EPICS, a patented initiative of Purdue University EPICS, is a unique program in which teams of undergraduates are designing, building, and deploying real systems to provide engineering-based solutions for local community service and educational organizations.

Aimed at fostering a connection with the local community including villages, KL Deemed-to-be University launched the program to identify the problems faced by the local community and subsequently provide the solutions developed by KL Engineering students, through a detailed survey with the community partners Swetcha, Redcross, and Ekalavya foundation.

As part of the EPICS initiative, a total of 650 KL University students from the B.Tech discipline were segregated into 85 teams to engage with the local community through in-person visits to nearby villages to identify the local communities’ problems across different domains. From agriculture, child education, women empowerment, and transport to sanitation, the thorough survey conducted by students brought different problems being faced by locals to the forefront.