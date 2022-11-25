Telangana Govt to fill 9,168 Group-IV vacancies through TSPSC

Hyderabad: In yet another major bonanza for job seekers in Telangana, the State government has given its nod to fill 9,168 Group-IV vacancies by direct recruitment through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Accordingly, the Commission will issue department-wise notifications separately soon. Officials were instructed to give complete details of vacant positions including department-wise posts of junior accountant and junior assistant posts in various government departments.

“The Telangana government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the leader who is serving and fulfilling the promises and wishes, accorded permission for filling up such huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

As per the orders issued on Friday, 429 posts of junior accountants were vacant in the Finance and Municipal Administration departments. Another 1,862 posts of ward officers in Municipal Administration and 18 posts of junior auditors in Finance departments, were also approved for recruitment.

Similarly, a total 6,859 junior assistant posts were vacant in various departments. This included 44 in Agriculture and Co-operation, two in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, 307 in BC Welfare, 72 in Civil Supplies, 2 in Energy, 23 in Environment and Forests, 46 in Finance, five in General Administration, 338 Health and Medical, 742 in Higher Education, 133 in Home, seven in Industries and Commerce, 51 in Irrigation, 128 in Labour and Employment, 191 in Minorities Welfare, 601 in Municipal Administration, 1,245 in Panchayat Raj, two in Planning, 2,077 in revenue, 474 in SC Development, 97 in Secondary Education, 20 in Transport, Roads and Buildings and 221 in Tribal Welfare, 18 in Women and Child Development departments among others.