Hyderabad: Koheda market works to kickstart soon

Proposals have been already submitted to CM KCR and development works of first phase of Koheda market will be initiated shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Considering its huge scale, the State government is considering to take up development of the Koheda fruit market in a phased manner. Proposals have been already submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and development works of the first phase of the market will be initiated shortly.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy who reviewed the arrangements, wanted the authorities to develop infrastructure required for the entire market during the first phase itself, to enable it to commence operations at the earliest. Works worth Rs 4 crore will be carried out to supply 2.4 lakh litres water every day under Mission Bhagiratha.

Officias were instructed to complete the first phase development works within nine months after receiving clearance.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Marketing director Laxmi Bai, and other officials were present.