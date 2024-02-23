Hyderabad: Lasya Nanditha’s body arrives at Karkhana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 12:50 PM

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended at late SCB MLA Sayanna’s residence at Karkhana when his daughter’s body was brought in an ambulance from Gandhi Hospital. The mortal remains of the sitting BRS MLA from SCB are expected to be kept at the Karkhana residence till Friday afternoon so that BRS party elders and well-wishers can pay tribute before the last rites are performed.

Elder sister and other close relatives of the departed leader accompanied the body in the ambulance to Karkhana residence. Senior BRS party leaders Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav and Malkajgiri BRS party MLA, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy have already reached the residence at Karkhana.